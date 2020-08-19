Level 3 evacuation notice issued in Okanogan County

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations have been issued for areas west of Wannacut Lake in Okanogan County.
Residents in the area west of Wannacut Lake, including Wannacut Lake Road from Ellis Barnes Road in the north, south to Richards Road, need to leave immediately.
It is being called the Palmer Fire and it is estimated to be about 100 acres. It is burning grass, brush, and timber, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resouces.
The American Red Cross is assisting evacuees. Anyone needing shelter or assistance due to the fire can call (509) 670-5331.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update you with more information as we get it.