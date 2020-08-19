Level 3 evacuation notice issued in Okanogan County

The Palmer Fire in Okanogan County is burning 100 acres of grass, sage, brush and timber. Level 3 means get out now.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations have been issued for areas west of Wannacut Lake in Okanogan County.

Residents in the area west of Wannacut Lake, including Wannacut Lake Road from Ellis Barnes Road in the north, south to Richards Road, need to leave immediately.

Here is a loop of the Palmer Fire in northern Okanogan County north of Omak. There is also a fire north of the border in Canada that can be seen in the distance. #wawx pic.twitter.com/d0JhSjmWjU — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 19, 2020

It is being called the Palmer Fire and it is estimated to be about 100 acres. It is burning grass, brush, and timber, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resouces.

The American Red Cross is assisting evacuees. Anyone needing shelter or assistance due to the fire can call (509) 670-5331.