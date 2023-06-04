Law enforcement on scene of deputy-involved shooting in Spokane Valley

According to Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels, it happened Sunday near the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and North Dyer Road around 12:12 am.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Law enforcement is on scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Spokane Valley.

It happened Sunday near the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and North Dyer Road around 12:12 am.

According to preliminary information from Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels, two patrol units were responding to the area to try to serve a search warrant when they encountered a male shortly after arriving. Gunfire was exchanged between him and the deputies.

The male was shot and deputies gave him first aid, said Sheriff Nowels, but was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies were not injured.

Sheriff Nowels expects law enforcement will stay on scene throughout Sunday morning.

He also said authorities also aren’t sure if the deceased was the wanted subject the deputies were looking for.