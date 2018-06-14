SPOKANE, Wash. – Life Flight Network, the largest non-profit air medical transport service in the country, celebrated 40 years of service across Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana.

Life Flight Network’s mission is to provide quick, ICU-level critical care transportation to sick or injured patients in the Pacific Northwest.

The non-profit started air medical transports for those in need of care in 1978, when the company was first known as Emanuel Life Flight. It was operated by Emanuel Hospital and was one of the first hospital-based air ambulances on the West Coast and the fourth in the country.

After 40 years of service, Life Flight Network is staffed with more than 550 employees and has 25 bases in the Pacific Northwest.

In honor of its 40th anniversary, the non-profit is offering 40-dollar annual memberships to new members through Labor Day. Memberships are normally 65 dollars.

Memberships give citizens access to Life Flight Network’s care. However, they are not available in Montana because of state regulations.

Members do not receive any out-of-pocket expense if they are in need of a medically necessary emergency flight. The membership covers the one who made the purchase and the member's spouse or domestic partner and dependents.

Ground transportation memberships are also available.

Life Flight Network recently released a new app called LFN Respond that helps hospitals and first responders to get air ambulance transport faster. Hospitals and emergency responders just touch the “flight call” button in the app when they need a Life Flight Network aircraft, and the app immediately sends out information and GPS coordinates directly to Life Flight Network.

