Flames erupt from a Spokane Valley house Saturday morning

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded Saturday to reports of a residential fire.

The SVPFD said crews arrived at 1906 South Progress in Spokane Valley Saturday at 11 A.M. Authorities said the arriving crews observed an active fire in the attached garage extending into the living room and dining room area of the residence. Those who were home were able to safely evacuate the but have been displaced due to the fire.

SVFD crews attacked the fire in the garage with a pre-connected hoseline from the first arriving engine said officials. Additional crews entered the structure via the front door and were able to stop the fire in the living room area and coordinated with crews on the roof cutting ventilation holes to aid in removing hazardous biproducts of combustion from the structure. The efforts of the arriving crews were able to save the majority of the home from being destroyed authorities said.

The garage was burned down along with a travel trailer parked outside next to the garage. The fire was stopped in the living room area with some smoke damage to the rest of the residence said SVFD crews.

Authorities said a total of 12 fire units responded to the call including units from the Spokane County Fire District 8. Crews have not reported any injuries and they are still investigating the cause of the fire.