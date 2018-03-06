SPOKANE, Wash.-- The whole Bowl and Pitcher camp ground in Riverside State Park was taken over on Saturday by vintage trailers owned by members of Sisters on the Fly.

Sisters on the Fly is the largest women’s organization in the United States with a focus on outdoor recreation.

The only qualification for the group is that you have to be female and their only rule is,"No men, no kids, be nice & have fun,” said a member of the organization.

Women from all over the United States traveled to Spokane on Saturday to enjoy the scenic camp ground. After their stop in Spokane, members of Sisters on the Fly will be traveling across the nation to other states.

Since the Sisters on the Fly started back in 1999, the organization has grown to over 10,000 members worldwide.

