Labor Day weekend is here. Whether you're hitting up the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Bumbershoot in Seattle, or getting out of the city for the weekend, one thing is guaranteed: the roads will be jammed.
The same goes if you're traveling by ferry. Drivers can expect lengthy waits at all state terminals. Washington State Ferries expects 500,000 customers to board a vessel this weekend. Find ferry travel alerts here.
See the best and worst times to hit the road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation:
Friday, August 30:
If you're taking northbound I-5 from Olympia to Tacoma, traffic will be the heaviest through 6 p.m.
If you're driving south on I-5 from Tacoma to Olympia, the heaviest traffic is expected through 8 p.m. Friday.
If you're traveling northbound on I-5 up to Canada this Friday night, the peak travel times are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
If you're traveling eastbound on I-90 to Cle Elum, the peak travel time is through 7 p.m. Friday.
In the Puget Sound, weekend toll rates will be in effect on Monday, Sept. 2, on the State Route 520 bridge. The Interstate 405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the Monday holiday. Travelers can learn about toll roads and rental car tips on the Good to Go! visitors page.