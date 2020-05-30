HAUSER, Idaho — Editor's note: The above story was reported by KING 5 news on a investigation of a missing hunter from Kent, WA.

Around midnight Friday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing child in the Hauser area.

It was reported that Alejandro G. Flores a 14-year-old boy left his home on Hoyt Road and drove his ATV to the Hauser Lake Boat Launch, according to the press release.

After he did not return, his mother called the Sheriff’s Office to report her son missing, KCSO said.

Deputies initially responded to the area and then requested assistance from Recreation Safety Section Deputies. Deputies have been checking the area, and a notification has been sent to the surrounding residents about the missing child.

Additional members from the KCSO Volunteer Search and Rescue unit are also responding to the scene. Spokane County Air resources have also been requested and are assisting in the search Air Force Rescue Coordination Center has also been asked to help with the search.

If anyone has any information on the location of Alejandro please contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.

