KREM 2's Taylor Viydo's story about Washington State's attempt to keep mile markers from being stolen was featured in the New York Times Saturday.

Washington State Wants to Stop Theft of Mile 420 Signs. Its Solution? Mile 419.9. The Washington State Department of Transportation has a problem that just won't go away. For years, people have persistently stolen those green and white mile markers posted along the highway. The most popular signs to pilfer are Mile 420, a popular number among marijuana enthusiasts, and Mile, ahem, 69.

A long-running battle centered around the theft of certain mile marker signs on local highways appears to show no signs of slowing down.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has said that over the years, thieves have periodically stolen mile marker signs based on their numbering. The agency has since been hoping that a simple bit of subtraction may help solve the problem.

The New York Times story used information from Taylor Viydo's story as well as the Associated Press.