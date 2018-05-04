Please note: These questions were asked of our audience during a newscast. They are not scientifically conducted surveys.
May 8, 2018
If you saw what you thought to be a school threat, would you report it?
98% Yes
2% No
MAY 3, 2018
What do you think about arming teachers with baseball bats?
20% I think that it is a great idea
71% I think it is an awful idea
9% I'm not sure
APRIL 25, 2018
"Would you try Amazon Key In-Car-Delivery?"
10% Yes, I'd give it a shot.
90% No, I'm skeptical
APRIL 24, 2018
Do you like the name University District Gateway Bridge?
15% YES
85% NO
APRIL 19, 2018
How often do you receive robocalls?
6% Once a Week
5% Twice a Week
89% Three or More Times a Week
APRIL 17, 2018
Do you think the voting age should be lowered to 16?
4% Yes
96% No
APRIL 17, 2018
Will the royals have a boy or a girl?
56% Boy
44% Girl
APRIL 12, 2018
Should states drug test food stamp recipients?
91% "Yes, I think they should. "
9% "No, I don't think they should."
0% "I'm indifferent."
APRIL 5, 2018
How will you spend your tax return?
50% Add money to savings
25% Pay off debt
17% Invest
8% Treat yourself