VOTE HERE

Please note: These questions were asked of our audience during a newscast. They are not scientifically conducted surveys.

May 8, 2018

If you saw what you thought to be a school threat, would you report it?

98% Yes

2% No

MAY 3, 2018

What do you think about arming teachers with baseball bats?

20% I think that it is a great idea

71% I think it is an awful idea

9% I'm not sure

APRIL 25, 2018

"Would you try Amazon Key In-Car-Delivery?"

10% Yes, I'd give it a shot.

90% No, I'm skeptical

APRIL 24, 2018

Do you like the name University District Gateway Bridge?

15% YES

85% NO

APRIL 19, 2018

How often do you receive robocalls?

6% Once a Week

5% Twice a Week

89% Three or More Times a Week

APRIL 17, 2018

Do you think the voting age should be lowered to 16?

4% Yes

96% No

APRIL 17, 2018

Will the royals have a boy or a girl?

56% Boy

44% Girl

APRIL 12, 2018

Should states drug test food stamp recipients?

91% "Yes, I think they should. "

9% "No, I don't think they should."

0% "I'm indifferent."

APRIL 5, 2018

How will you spend your tax return?

50% Add money to savings

25% Pay off debt

17% Invest

8% Treat yourself

© 2018 KREM