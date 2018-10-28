After a deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people Saturday, a Missouri security company shared tips to keep places of worship and congregations safe.

Vaughn Baker, president and co-owner of Strategos International, works with churches and faith-based organizations across the U.S. to train staff on setting up safety and security ministries.

“It used to be a sacred place,” Baker said. “You would never dream of it occurring in a place of worship. However, it’s becoming more and more common.”

Violent events in churches have increased 500 percent over the last decade, according to Baker. After each event, Baker said he sees an uptick in organizations seeking training to protect themselves.

“It’s something faith-based organizations need to think about and prepare for,” he said.

Baker said the key was recognizing signs of suspicious behavior before a violent event occurs so leaders have a chance to stop it. Staff and volunteers, such as ushers or greeters, should be trained to look out for unusual behavior or suspicious body language.

Baker also said security starts in the parking lot, recommending places of worship implement parking attendants who can spot unusual activity before it comes inside the building.

