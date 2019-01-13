PORTLAND, Ore. — The woman who stepped in to help a 12-year-old girl and her baby brother left by their mother at a MAX station, hopes more people intervene when they see someone in need.

“Well, I stopped because I saw a kid crying,” said Reagan Lachappelle. “That's my personality. I'm one if those people who doesn't walk by.

December 28th had been a normal day for Reagan Lachapelle.

The 42-year-old mom got off at Gresham's Rockwood MAX station on the way home from a doctor’s appointment with her kids and boyfriend.

She said the girl with the baby was sitting on a bench sobbing.



“She said ‘My mom just walked off and left us,’” Lachapelle recalled Saturday.

Gresham police confirmed that was true.

The mom’s name is Jamie Oliver.

Police said she eventually called 911 herself because she couldn't remember where her kids were.

Oliver told them she had consumed a bottle of wine and that she was fighting with her boyfriend.

Officers said she appeared drunk.

Police arrested Oliver and took the kids into protective custody.

It's a powerful moment for Lachapelle, who herself was abused and abandoned as a child.



“It took a week and a half for anybody to contact the authorities to step in and help me. Of course, this was many years ago when I was little,” she said. “Just don't walk by and ignore things that look weird. If you see a kid struggling or you have questions about what's going on, whether it be with parents or without, you know, step in.”

Oliver faces multiple charges, including Criminal Mistreatment and Child Neglect.

Oliver, who also goes by Jamie Chance, tells KGW:

"I'm in treatment and working on having my kids returned," Chance said.