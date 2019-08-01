A teenager who Spokane police say shot and killed a man in North Spokane in July made his first appearance in court today.

17-year-old Christen Ativalu-Ford is charged with first degree murder.

Back in July, 21-year-old Kionte Bullard was killed in a drive by shooting. It happened near the 3000 block of North Nelson at about 2:30 a.m. as he was loading his baby into a car.

Law enforcement filed a bench warrant for Ativalu-Ford in November 2018. According to court documents, police found prints in the suspect vehicle that matched his in the back of the car.

Reports say the Lakewood, WA Police Department's gang unit helped Spokane police identify him and a William Garrett as possible suspects from the Tacoma area.

Court documents said Spokane Police interviewed a woman who was driving the two suspects at the time of the drive by shooting. She told investigators as she drove by the home the victim was at, a third suspect in the car, identified as Isiah Cavitt, demanded she lean forward.

Docs say she believes both Cavitt and Ativalu-Ford fired their guns at the victim. She told investigators she could even feel the shell casings hitting the back of her neck.

In court today, the judge set Ativalu-Ford's bond at $1 million for the murder charge.