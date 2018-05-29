NEW ORLEANS -- A Louisiana televangelist is asking for donations to replace his private jet.

According to a report from The New Orleans Advocate, Jesse Duplantis, who runs a Christian ministry headquartered in Destrehan, asked for doations in a video posted on his website last week. In it, he says his current jet (the third his ministry has owned) no longer serves his needs.

"I’ve owned three different jets in my life," he says in the video. "I’ve used em, and just burning them up for the Lord Jesus Christ."

He claimed in the video that he was told by God to "believe" specifically for a brand new Falcon 7X, which costs $54 million according to the report.

"I didn't ask you to pay for it," Duplantis said he was also told by God.

Duplantis added that if Jesus were alive today, "He wouldn't be riding a donkey."

For the full story, visit The New Orleans Advocate's website.

