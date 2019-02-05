Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo welcomed a newborn giraffe on May 2. The baby boy was born at 4:56 a.m. on Thursday.

The calf is the first offspring between mom Olivia and dad Dave.

Lead zookeeper Katie Ahl said, “The baby was on his feet within an hour after he was born, which is what we want to see."

While the baby is standing and nursing, veterinarian Dr. Tim Storms noted they are monitoring his rear legs for stability.

The to-be-named calf will stay close to mom Olivia while the zoo observes their health.

Woodland Park Zoo said they will soon launch a community naming contest and live camera on the giraffe barn.

The last giraffe born at the zoo was a baby girl named Lulu, born in 2017.