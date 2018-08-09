PORTLAND, Ore — A woman attacked by a raccoon is suing the company that runs the apartment complex where it happened.

“For me it’s about sending a message,” Heidi Schultz said.

Schultz has permanent scarring from the September 2017 attack. She was walking her dogs in the parking lot of the Wimbledon Square Apartments when a raccoon emerged from under a car and attacked her.

“I look down and there’s blood all down my leg and filling up my shoes,” she said. “I hobbled up to my neighbor’s apartment.”

That neighbor rushed Schultz to the hospital where she endured upwards of 60 injections to prevent rabies.

“It was horrifying,” Schultz said. “The worst pain I’ve ever been in.”

Schultz believes what happened could have been prevented had the grounds surrounding her Southeast Portland apartment been better maintained.

“I mean there was trash all over the place,” she said. “The dumpster I was walking past was constantly overflowing.”

Schultz contacted attorney Jason Kafoury. He filed a $150,000 lawsuit against Prime Group, the property management company that runs the Wimbledon Square Apartments.

“The management loves to cash people’s rent checks, but they don’t care about their tenants’ welfare or safety,” Kafoury said.

Schultz has since moved out of the Wimbledon Square Apartments, but she cannot move on from the terrifying attack.

“It shouldn’t have happened,” she said.

We reached out to Prime Group and the apartment complex for comment, but so far, we have not received any comment.

© 2018 KGW