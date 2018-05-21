NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — The Knights of Pythias in North Plains are raffling off an AR-15 to raise money to help veterans in the community. The raffle started on Armed Forces Day, May 19, and will close on July 4.

In just one day, the group sold nearly 50 tickets. When KGW asked why an AR-15 was chosen for the raffle, the group admitted it is to bring attention to their fundraiser.

"I don't think you would be here for a BBQ,” said Knights of Pythias member Ricky Freeman.

PHOTOS: Oregon group raffles off AR-15 to help veterans

Freeman said they have already received some negative feedback from people on both sides of the gun debate. However, the negative comments are no surprise. The group expected that. In fact, it is why they chose an AR-15.

“A lot of the other lodges use rifles that are either shotgun-type or just the regular hunting-type rifle," Freeman said. "This was our first rifle raffle. We wanted to start out with something that, yeah, it's more controversial and helps us sell tickets."

Raffle tickets are $10. Anyone can enter the drawing. Freeman explained the more tickets they sell, the more veterans they can help with the money. Fundraising is the main focus, so as long as people buy tickets, they don't care why people are buying them.

"We encourage anyone to purchase a ticket, and if you are against the idea, we encourage you to purchase a ticket and then once you have the gun, you could destroy it if you like,” Freeman said.

A winner will be chosen at 8 p.m. on July 4. Whoever wins will have to go through the same process as if they were to buy a gun anywhere else.

"They fill out the form, they have to go through the NCIS background check,” Freeman said.

The group hopes to sell 500 raffle tickets. They also said they are prepared to have a conversation with anyone who is upset about it.

For more information about the fundraiser or to enter the raffle, visit the group’s Facebook page.

One hundred percent of the profits go to the Knights Of Pythias Community Veterans Fund. The group said they help veterans in the community, send care packages to troops who are deployed, run a school scholarship program, and have a fund to help cancer patients in the community.

In addition to the raffle, they are also hosting a pool tournament and a poker tournament.

