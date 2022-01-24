West Central Spokane man reported missing

Steven Annis, 40, was reported missing after failing to show up for work on Jan. 9, 2022. Annis suffers from a mental condition that requires medication.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Central Spokane man has been reported missing by the Spokane Police Department.

Steven Annis, 40, was reported missing between Jan. 8 and the early morning hours of Jan. 9, 2022, when he failed to show up for work. People close to Annis thought this to be out of character, as he is known to never miss work.

Annis does not drive and typically uses the Spokane city bus for transportation. He lives with his uncle in West Central Spokane. According to sources, the only items Annis could possibly have with him are his wallet and phone. His winter coat was left at home.

Annis suffers from a mental health condition that requires medication, which he does not have with him. Anyone with information on Annis’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact SPD Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, Case No. 20004759.