Wave of fog causes accident on Highway 95

Alongside natural conditions, fog machines from Silverwood Theme Park are also to blame, officials say.

ATHOL, Idaho — A car accident occurred on Highway 95 Friday night after fog engulfed both Northbound and Southbound lanes.

According to a report from the Timberlake Fire Protection District, both lanes had to shut down for 45 minutes due to zero visibility from fog machines at Silverwood Theme Park.

Silverwood Theme Park, located in the city of Athol in Northern Idaho, was near the tail-end of its “Scarywood” season when the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m.

Silverwood Director of Marketing Jordan Carter reported that the fog did not just come from their machines, as natural fog was also present in the area. Carter stated that the park made precautions and turned down their machines as low as the settings could go.

“So, we turned off all the fog at 10 o'clock with the humidity in the air from the rain that came down and then it got really cold pretty fast,” Carter said. “Then after that we had the wind just completely die down and that causes those perfect environmental conditions for not only our fog to stay in the area, but natural fog to be really thick in the area as well.”

The Timberlake Fire Protection District released the following video from their Facebook page.

The video shows firefighters braving their way through zero visibility fog on the way to the scene of the accident.