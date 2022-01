The man and woman were using a camping stove inside their tent before the explosion.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people camping near the river just west of Felts Field were critically injured after their tent exploded.

The tent exploded from gas build up, as the man and woman were using a camping stove inside their tent.

The man and woman are currently at the hospital being treated for their injuries. At the time, they were staying at a homeless camp with roughly 40 other people present on scene.