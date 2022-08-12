A Vancouver teen died after a fentanyl overdose at school, but the district didn't tell parents or police what happened

Example video title will go here for this video

KGW used public records and conversations with the student’s family to piece together what happened in a high school bathroom, and why it wasn't shared

For months, KGW has used public records and conversations with the student’s family to piece together what happened in that high school bathroom and examine the impact of the school district’s decision to not publicize news of the overdose or call police.

Vancouver Police were not called to investigate the overdose and student’s death, and even now – seven months later – most people don’t know about it.

Even though the overdose occurred on school grounds, the Vancouver School District never told families or staff that fentanyl was found in the bathroom, or that the girl died of a fentanyl overdose.

She was rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and later transferred to Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland, where she died six days later.

A school nurse and a medical responder both used Narcan – a brand of naloxone, an opioid reversal medication – to try and save the girl’s life.

The school was placed on lockdown. A district resource officer wrote in a report that they found burnt tin foil and blue pills, likely fentanyl , on the girl’s clothes.

"I need an ambulance immediately, I’ve got a student overdosing in the bathroom,” she said. “I have multiple administrators, district resource officers, and a nurse with the student at this time. I believe they are administering Narcan."

On May 3, 2022, just after 8 a.m., a staff member at Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, Wash. called 911.

However, she said KGW should share what happened, as she believes people should know and she wants to help prevent the potential death of another child.

Watson met in person with the student’s mother, who asked that KGW not use her daughter’s name in this report, out of respect for her family’s privacy.

Once known, KGW Investigative Reporter Evan Watson wrote a letter to the girl’s parents, who said they’re heartbroken by the loss of their daughter.

The source said they were frustrated very few other people knew what happened, as families should be aware so they can talk about the dangers of fentanyl in schools and the community.

KGW first learned about the student’s death in June after receiving an anonymous tip.

What Was Shared :

On the day school officials found the girl unresponsive in a bathroom, Hudson’s Bay High School principal Val Seeley sent an email to families.

It said a student experienced a "medical emergency" at school and was taken to the hospital.

According to documents produced by the school district through public records requests, Seeley sent the same message to HBHS staff members, but it was prefaced with a bolded message:

"We are sending this out to you to READ VERBATIM to address the rumors and snap chat flying around about this morning's lockdown," the email said. "Our only intention is to clear up rumors. PLEASE READ VERBATIM. Don't go off script and start answering questions, refer students with concerns and/or comments to admin or counselor."

One week later, Seeley sent another email to families and staff in which she identified the student and shared the news of her death.

"I am deeply saddened to share with you that the Hudson’s Bay student who experienced a medical emergency last week, *******, passed away yesterday," Seeley wrote.

In the email, she offered counseling and support services for anyone who needed them. She also asked others to be patient and respectful as people grieve in different ways, and she expressed sympathy for the student’s family.

Neither Hudson’s Bay High School nor Vancouver Public Schools shared that the student died of a fentanyl overdose, or that fentanyl was found at school.

When asked why parents weren’t informed, VPS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Snell told KGW the district is not required to share this information.

"I don’t know what parents would want exactly," Snell said. "If there’s an overdose, do we just say a student overdosed from fentanyl at the school? I think that we as a school have a responsibility to be thoughtful about that and engaged with the family of the person who did that, in terms of what’s disclosed."

KGW asked Snell if he believes the district should leave the decision of whether to share information about an overdose or the presence of fentanyl at school to the families of any involved student.

"We’re trying to balance, like you’re saying, the desire of an entire community to understand what’s happening versus the desire of a family that’s [been] through something horrible, right?"

Snell said that a single fentanyl overdose may not reach the district’s standards to inform parents of the drug’s presence in schools.

"If we’re working with law enforcement and fentanyl is running rampant and we’re having multiple cases, we’re going to have to share that information in a way that’s going to allow families to understand the risks that are happening and to have those conversation with their kids," Snell said.

He also suggested that students and staff may already have a sense that fentanyl could be involved when there’s a medical emergency lockdown at school.

"We have these situations like you’re describing and there’s some kind of knowledge and you just need to kind of work with what kids would probably already know at some level," Snell said. "And then how do you respect the privacy and the law related to that?"

Snell explained that a primary concern in notifying the community about a fentanyl overdose is a student’s privacy.

However, for other dangers – like a student bringing a gun to school – school districts often share that information without the student’s name.

Marsha Malsam, a parent and fentanyl awareness advocate, thinks school districts should take that same approach when talking about fentanyl.

"If we want to put our head in the sand, we’re just going to keep seeing more overdoses and more losses at every age level," Malsam said. "So, we have to talk about it."

Malsam serves as the Chief Executive Officer for the Rayce Rudeen Foundation, an organization that works on fentanyl awareness throughout Washington, talking with schools and working with the DEA and lawmakers.

Rayce Rudeen was Malsam’s nephew. He died of a fentanyl overdose in Seattle in 2016.

"We have a problem in our country, and it shouldn't be an embarrassment because it's in your school," Malsam said. "But how are we going to fight it in our school and how are we going to avoid a horrific story instead of reacting?"

In her conversation with KGW, the mother of the student who died at HBHS said she would’ve been alright with the school district sharing that a student died of fentanyl – even if people could draw conclusions between the death of her daughter and the announcement – because the community should know about the danger.

Federal agents who investigate fentanyl cases agree this awareness is crucial.

Jake Galvan, acting special agent in charge for the DEA field division in Seattle, said he sees how fentanyl pills have permeated every community. He said it can be dangerous for people to think overdoses won’t happen in their city, or in their school.