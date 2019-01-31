KREM’s Jane McCarthy will have more on this story on Sunday after the Super Bowl. The full story will be posted here on Sunday evening.

A Spokane woman says she lost her life savings to scammers when trying to put a down payment on a home.

Sandra Lee is sharing her story so others don't fall victim to the scam.

"I'm 75 years old and I've never had a dream house before. So that was going to be my dream house," Lee said. "I'd go over there and I'd see deer in the yard and I just thought, ‘Oh, I can't wait to live out here.’"

When it came time to transfer her $98,000 down payment, Lee received wire instructions via email that appeared to come from her escrow officer.

She followed the wire instructions. The next day her banker called to make sure she was ready with her down payment. She said it had already been sent.

Lee was shocked when she discovered that email wasn’t from her actual title company and it was a scam.

Local title companies and law enforcement are well aware of this growing scam.

According to FBI statistics, between 2015 and 2017, they tracked more than an 1,100 percent rise in the number of victims and nearly 2,200 percent spike in money lost.

Here are some tips on how you can protect yourself: