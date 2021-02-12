Spokane Valley shooting leaves man with possible life-threatening injuries

The suspected shooter admitted to firing the gun, authorities said.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Baker Road Thursday evening that left a man with possible life-threating injuries.

According to Spokane Valley authorities, they responded to a shooting at a home located in the 18700 block of E. Boone at about 1:30 p.m. When they arrived at the home, deputies found a man with apparent gunshot wounds and they arrested another man who admitted firing the gun, police said.

The gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. According to deputies, detectives are at the scene are conducting interviews and collecting evidence to investigate what led to the shooting.

As of 4:50 p.m., police are advising people to avoid the area. Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley is closed to traffic to allow detectives to conduct their investigation safely.

