Spokane Valley home catches fire from faulty Christmas lights, officials say

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire this morning near N Adams and E Rockwell Avenue at 3:15 a.m.

The flames have been extinguished and investigators are currently looking into the cause of the fire. The home has suffered some damage, but the three adults living at the residence managed to escape uninjured with two dogs. Two cats belonging to the family are currently missing.

According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, the fire started outside near the front door of the home. Officials are saying the cause of the fire is likely linked to faulty Christmas lights and decorations.