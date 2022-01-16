East Valleyway apartment fire still under investigation, SVFD says

The fire occurred on the 13100 block of East Valleyway at 10:40 a.m.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Department units responded to an apartment fire at 10:40 a.m. at the 13100 block of East Valleyway.

According to a press release from SVFD, a passerby noticed smoke coming from a door from a first-floor apartment. While neighbors attempted to knock on the door to let the occupants know of the danger, no one appeared to be home.

Valley Engine 5 arrived on scene after seeing heavy smoke in the area and initiated a quick attack to knock down the fire. While the fire was being extinguished, all adjoining apartments were evacuated. A total of six engines, two ladders and 3 command vehicles were dispatched to the fire. Once the fire was out, crews began searching the apartment and found no one. They also checked the adjoining apartment buildings for any fire extension. Ultimately, the fire was contained to the apartment of origin.

No injuries were reported from the fire and the cause remains under active investigation.