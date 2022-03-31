'Ignoring it is not working': Spokane Public Schools parent speaks out after son's assault goes unreported

According to some SPS parents that have reached out to KREM 2, the students causing the violence are being protected at the cost of their children.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducts its investigation into Spokane Public Schools' (SPS) alleged failure to report serious crimes, one parent is speaking out in the hopes of protecting her children and others.

There has long been more to school than reading, writing and arithmetic: it has become a safe haven for many children.

However, according to some SPS parents that have reached out to KREM 2, the students causing the violence are being protected at the cost of their children.

KREM 2 spoke with a mother who said the halls that once served as protected pathways can be incredibly terrifying for victims of violence.

"I want the school to stand up and really acknowledge what's going on," Kori, an SPS mother said.

Kori is the mother of a high school freshman enrolled in SPS. She told KREM 2 she did not want to identify herself for fear of retaliation against her son, who she said is already a victim of violence that has gone unreported by the school.

"It's non-stop. My son will text me throughout the day, almost weekly," Kori said. "They have lockdowns, kids fighting in the halls, claiming they have guns or knives. Ignoring it is not working."

Kori said her son's journey into high school has been marred by violence. She said it started after her son witnessed a group of students vandalizing the bathroom and told an adult at the school.

That good deed triggered a vicious response, according to Kori.

"The friends took it on themselves to threaten my son, call him a snitch," she recalled. " And they video it on their phone. He's crying, embarrassed, humiliated. That's when a staff member noticed."

According to Kori, her son was pulled into the principal's office and spent hours waiting. Eventually, his grandparents were called to pick him up. He was then escorted out of the school without an explanation.

The violence escalated a few weeks later when a student slapped a soda out of Kori's son's hand and became more aggressive, ultimately punching her son in the face.

Kori said her son came home that night and said nothing until she noticed his red cheek. After noticing his injuries, Kori emailed the principal that same night about what happened but never received a response.

The lackluster response from the school prompted her to call the police and file a report. Since the police report was filed, Kori says she has heard nothing from the school.

KREM 2 asked the school district about this case, but the district said they are unable to answer questions regarding the case at this time. KREM 2 also confirmed with police that, while Kori did file a report, they did not find any evidence that the school called authorities about the reported assault.

SPS sent out a letter on Wednesday night addressing the shift in security protocols at local schools. In the same letter, SPS canceled a scheduled safety protocol meeting set for Thursday night.