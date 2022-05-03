Spokane police seek help in locating missing vulnerable adult

SPOKANE, Wash. — SPD is seeking help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.
Les Kremer, 72, was last seen leaving his home near High Dr.
According to SPD, Kremer was wearing a dark blue jacket and blue jeans when he left his residence. He left his home around 5:30 p.m. A witness called Crime Check saying they last saw him in the area of W. 10th Ave. and S. Cannon St. around 7 p.m.
SPD urges anyone with knowledge of Kremer's whereabouts to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident #2022-20073851.