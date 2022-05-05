Spokane police investigating mob of students threatening staff members at Lewis and Clark High School

A Lewis and Clark staff member spoke to KREM 2 anonymously and described the scene as "something out of a movie."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a tense moment inside Lewis and Clark High School after a mob of students reportedly threatened staff members.

A Lewis and Clark staff member spoke to KREM 2 anonymously and described the scene as "something out of a movie." There was a lot of screaming and yelling, and students seemed to have a "prison" mentality.

The incident happened on May 5 just after 11 a.m. during lunch. A staff member tells us that a group of students were threatening another student. The scene escalated and, according to Spokane police, the mob grew to 75-plus students.

Spokane police received multiple 911 calls. According to SPD, an unidentified caller said that the situation had de-escalated and that police were not needed. Then, a campus security officer called and said that things were not okay.

When police arrived, officers determined that they did, in fact, need to be there. They found a large group of students around the student office.

Spokane police says that no arrests were made today. However, they are reviewing video and plan to file charges against at least two students tomorrow. Those charges will be handled through the juvenile court.

It was also reported that many students had their phones out and were recording what happened.

Late tonight, KREM 2 got hold of a letter sent from Lewis and Clark's principal to staff members, addressing the situation that unfolded at the school today. We've received this letter from multiple sources.

In it, the principal writes:

"Today during lunch, we had students harass and purse a student saying demeaning, threatening, and harmful things to her. The student was trying to walk away, but the group of students continued to follow her and make threatening, mean, and harmful comments. This incident began on the ground floor hallway by the library and then moved to the first floor by the student and main office area."

The principal continued to write that staff tried to stop the incident but the students continued to make verbal threats. And, that 911 was called.

The letter concludes with the principal writing that the students are being emergency expelled