Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old Spokane Valley woman Lynell McFarland

Lynell McFarland was last seen driving back from Ellensburg to her home in Spokane Valley before her daughter reported her missing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old woman from Spokane Valley.

According to the Silver Alert, 68-year-old Lynnell McFarland was heading back to her Spokane Valley home from Ellensburg in a 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse with Washington license plate number AQE5525 before she was reported missing. The vehicle is reported to have dents and scratches throughout its body.

According to the Washington State Patrol, on Nov. 18, 2021, McFarland left Ellensburg at 1:30 p.m. and was reported to be heading back to her home in Spokane. Amanda, McFarland’s daughter, reported her mother to be missing the next day at 6:32 p.m. when she realized she wasn’t home.

Amanda expressed concern over her mother’s mental health and driving capabilities, mentioning that McFarland often gets lost and takes medication that can cause impairment.

McFarland's phone was pinged on State Route 97 near milepost 76 at 6:12 a.m. on Nov. 19, according to WSP. As of Nov. 21, no one has had contact with Lynnell McFarland and her whereabouts are still unknown.

The Washington State Patrol described McFarland as a white female with grey hair and green eyes. She is also described as 5’3’’, 140 pounds and reportedly walks with a limp. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a peach/pink hoodie and a black fleece jacket.