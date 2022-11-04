Portland man charged with collecting almost $100,000 in PPP loans for fake businesses

Sean Kirkpatrick spent the proceeds on cash withdrawals, payments to creditors, criminal associates, insurance and cell phones, according to federal prosecutors.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man created a pair of bogus businesses, including a restaurant called "Slippery Pete’s," to defraud the government of COVID-19 relief funds, according to court documents.

Sean Kirkpatrick of Portland was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court. Prosecutors claim Kirkpatrick received almost $100,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds.

Kirkpatrick was unemployed and recently released from prison following a felony drug conviction, according to court records.

Federal prosecutors claim Kirkpatrick submitted two fraudulent PPP loan applications to the Small Business Administration.

In February 2021, Kirkpatrick used a victim’s stolen identity to apply for a $48,125 PPP loan on behalf of a business called Sphere Integration Group, according to prosecutors. Records indicate there was no such business.

In March 2021, federal prosecutors claim Kirkpatrick used his own name to apply for a second loan for $48,625 on behalf of a restaurant called Slippery Pete’s. The restaurant didn’t exist.

In support of both PPP loan applications, Kirkpatrick submitted fake IRS tax forms, court records show.

In 2020, as COVID-19 shutdowns threatened businesses, the U.S. government started issuing nearly $800 billion in potentially forgivable PPP loans. The program was designed to help businesses keep workers employed during the pandemic.