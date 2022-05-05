x
Othello police searching for missing teenage girl

Alondra Mata-Nunez, 14, has been missing out of Ephrata since Sept. 27, 2021.

OTHELLO, Wash. — Othello police are seeking public assistance in finding a missing teenage girl.

Alondra Mata-Nunez, 14, has been missing out of Ephrata since Sept. 27, 2021. According to police, Alondra's family has not heard from her since she went missing and believes she could be in the Othello or Mattawa area.

Police and Alondra's family say they believe an adult male is harboring Alondra. Anyone with knowledge of Alondra's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Martinez at (509) 488-3314.

