SPOKANE, Wash. — A mobile home has caught fire on East Weile Ave. in Spokane.

According to the Spokane Fire Department, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. As of right now, the fire department says they have gotten the fire under control and are working to put out any other hot spots.

There is currently no information on what caused the fire or if anyone involved was injured.