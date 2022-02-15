Missing Cheney woman found after two-month long search

Loghan Starbuck disappeared during mid-December of last year.

CHENEY, Wash. — 25 year old Loghan Starbuck was last seen on December 17 last year. She was reported missing five days later. Just last week, Spokane fire recovered a body from the Spokane River near T-J Meenach bridge. KREM 2's Amanda Roley confirmed through a report from the Cheney Police department that an autopsy identified the body as Starbuck.

In their investigation, Cheney police found evidence indicating that before her disappearance, Starbuck took a bus from Cheney to Spokane. The department provided us with copies of surveillance video showing Starbuck getting on the bus.

Police later learned some tourists found Starbuck's belongings on the south end of the pedestrian bridge in Riverfront Park. That's where Plan B Forensics started their search-- independently from law enforcement. Suzan Marshall leads the organization and is a spokesperson for the Starbuck family. She told me about what the dogs found that day.

"So they picked that up right away and they also picked up where the belongings were," Marshall said. "So, there was another area along the Avista tower and another area on the bridge and then circled back and then they they sit down where the belongings were actually found and they were exactly correct."

She adds that a team of five people, separate from law enforcement, put in 100 hours and 144 miles in searching for Starbuck the week after her disappearance.

Starbuck's family posted about her death on social media. They say they are still working on setting a date for a service.

This is an ongoing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.