Judge rules in favor of Medical Lake Cemetery in appeal against Spokane Gun Club

The gun club originally was granted a permit to construct a gun range across from the almost 150-year-old cemetery.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A Lincoln County Superior Court judge has ruled in support of the Medical Lake Cemetery's appeal of the construction of a Spokane Gun Club shooting range across from the cemetery.

Last summer, KREM 2 spoke with both sides about the gun club's plan to build a gun range across the street from the Medical Lake Cemetery, which has sat at the location for almost 150 years.

The Spokane County Hearing Examiner granted the gun club a conditional use permit to build the gun range.

But a Lincoln County Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the cemetery in its appeal, sending the issue back to the Spokane County Hearing Examiner.

"At the end of the day, the bottom line is, we were right, and the county and the Spokane Gun Club were wrong," Ryan Poole, attorney for the cemetery, said.

The gun club now has to decide if it will continue pursuing that piece of property across from the cemetery with a modified plan, or if it wants to move to a different location.

"As the court noticed, there was a process that unfolded, that was not in the interest of the constituents, and very much not in the interest of property owners in the area of this proposed development," Poole said.