Contracted healthcare worker at Idaho Department of Correction arrested, charged with having sexual contact with inmate

According to the IDOC, the woman is an employee of Centurion, a company that the prison uses to provide healthcare to inmates.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with having sexual contact with an inmate of the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) earlier this year in May. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Lena Marie Phelps of Caldwell on Sept. 7.

"Lena Marie Phelps, on or between the 1st day of May 2023 and the 31st day of May 2023, in the County of Ada, State of Idaho, did commit the crime(s) of: Sexual contact with a prisoner, felony," Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Ada County, state of Idaho, James E. Vogt stated in court documents.

IDOC public information officer Jeff Ray stated Centurion would know which facility Phelps was working in.

"We think Lena Marie Phelps is a Centurion employee," Ray wrote in an email. "That’s the company that provides healthcare for people incarnated in IDOC facilities."

Centurion is a company that provides healthcare services to people that are incarcerated in over 16 states and employs more than 8,000 people, the company's website states. In October of 2021, the company entered into a five-year contract with IDOC. The company provides care for 7,500 inmates in Idaho.

According to Idaho law, it is a felony to have sexual contact with an inmate while being employed at the prison. The crime is punishable with up to life in prison.

Court records show that Phelps bonded out of jail for $10,000 and her next preliminary hearing is in Ada County on Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 a.m.

KTVB contacted Centurion, but the company had not responded at the time of publication. KTVB will update this story as information becomes available.

KTVB’s award winning investigative team reports on local, crime, and breaking news across Idaho.

