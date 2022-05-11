Lewis and Clark sends letter to parents following mob, threats against teachers

In the letter, principal Ivan Corley told parents that the school will be "reteaching expectations" to students and "increasing accountability" through discipline.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Five days after two female students were charged as part of a reported mob scene inside Lewis and Clark High School, principal Ivan Corley sent a letter to Lewis and Clark parents regarding the remainder of the school year.

The two students were each charged with criminal mischief riot and harassment/ threat to harm. Both females are juveniles. The charges are being handled through the juvenile court.

KREM 2 obtained the letter from the parent of a Lewis and Clark student.

In the letter, Corley told parents that the school will be "reteaching expectations" to students and "increasing accountability" through the school discipline process. Corley said the school administration will focus on hallway behavior, loitering in bathrooms and respectful interactions.

Below is the letter parents received:

Lewis & Clark Families,

With spring in full swing, we are working with students to have a successful and fun conclusion to the 2021-2022 school year. This includes all the wonderful end of year events that celebrate our students’ accomplishments and progress. Seeing the joy and satisfaction of our students provides priceless memories as they reinforce the invaluable investments, we all make in our children.

One key aspect of the final months of the year is to ensure a positive school culture and climate. The pandemic has certainly introduced numerous challenges for many students during the process of transitioning back to school, and like schools across the country, we have endured difficult moments. Our focus is set on addressing the impact on students, while reinforcing the tradition of excellence at LC and ensuring a safe environment for everyone. During the next two weeks, our administrative team will be reteaching expectations to students and significantly increasing accountability through the student discipline process. There will be a specific focus on hallway behavior, loitering in bathrooms, and respectful interactions with adults.

We thank you in advance for partnering with us in making LC a great environment for all kids. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.

Spokane Public Schools responded to KREM 2's request for comment on Tuesday afternoon with the following statement: