PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge ruled that 13-year-old Kylee Dixon will have surgery to treat her cancer despite her mother's fight to stop it.

The state of Oregon took custody of Kylee this summer after her mom failed to follow a court order to bring her daughter in for prescribed medical treatment.

Instead, her mother wanted to seek alternative treatments, including CBD oil.

According to the Department of Human Services, Kylee's status was moved to a medical emergency last week when a second tumor was discovered.

Her mom put in a request to delay the treatment but a judge denied that yesterday.

Kylee's surgery is scheduled for sometime next week.

