Former Caldwell police officer faces two additional federal charges

The indictment for the additional charges, tampering with a witness by harassment and tampering with documents, were filed on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL, Idaho — Former Caldwell Police Department lieutenant Joseph Hoadley has been indicted by a grand jury on two additional federal charges stemming from an ongoing FBI investigation.

This superseding grand jury indictment, filed Tuesday, includes two new charges: tampering with a witness by harassment and tampering with documents, all in relation to the first two charges filed that came during the ongoing FBI investigation into Caldwell PD.

Federal court records show Hoadley will be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Boise on Thursday Aug. 11 at 3 p.m.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said prior to his new role as chief, that "there wasn't the most full cooperation with this organization and the FBI." Ingram confirms more charges against another former officer in relation to these alleged incidents may be coming soon.

Initial charges

The first two felony charges filed in the spring accuse Hoadley of deprivation of rights under color of law, as well as destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation in his capacity as a law enforcement officer with Caldwell PD. He led the investigations division of the department.

Hoadley pleaded not guilty those charges on April 19.

The Department of Justice wrote in a press release previously that the FBI investigation was related to the charges filed against Hoadley. Four sources close to the investigation confirmed to KTVB and the Idaho Press earlier in the spring that the FBI investigation into current and former officers, mostly members of the Street Crimes Unit, had been going on for over a year.

New charges

The third charge listed in the superseding indictment filed Tuesday accuses Hoadley of attempting to hinder, delay and dissuade someone listed as "C.H" from reporting Hoadley's alleged first offense, deprivation of rights under color of law, to a law enforcement officer in June of 2021.

The initial deprivation of rights charge says Hoadley reportedly hit a man in the head, referred to only by his initials B.H., on March 30, 2017. A previous indictment alleges Hoadley, "without legal justification, used his hand and arm to strike B.H.'s head and neck area" resulting in bodily injury.

Hoadley then allegedly wrote a false record of the incident, listed in count two of the previous indictment, saying B.H. had been trying to escape and that any force used was necessary, and omitted any detail of Hoadley striking B.H.

The fourth charge states that in April of 2022 Hoadley allegedly "did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal a record, document, and other object, and attempted to do so with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding."

That proceeding has to do with his first two charges pending before U.S District Court and grand jury.

Ingram, who took over the department in July after the former chief retired, told KTVB that Caldwell PD officers were the ones to report alleged misconduct within the department to the FBI.

Hoadley was fired from Caldwell PD in May, weeks after he was federally indicted. He had been on paid administrative leave since January 2022.

Hoadley had been with the Caldwell Police Department since 2001, including an eight-year stint in the Street Crimes Unit.

Hoadley's jury trial is still set for Sept. 19 at the U.S District courthouse in Boise. He could face up to 70 years in federal prison, as three out of four counts carry up to 20 years each.

In addition to these new charges, KTVB first reported that five other officers are being investigated by POST for potential de-certification for allegedly violating policy. Ingram said in the press conference that the POST investigation is on hold pending an internal affairs investigation.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told KTVB that at least one of the alleged policy violations has to do with an accusation of excessive force.

It is unclear if the allegations are related. Ingram tells KTVB the allegations vary and are confidential.

Watch more crime news: