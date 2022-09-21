Ellensburg doctor who sold vaccine waivers has license suspended

Ellensburg doctor Anna Elperin is accused of improper recordkeeping for an insulin-dependent diabetic patient and not complying with opioid prescribing regulations.

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Washington state medical board has suspended the license of an Ellensburg doctor who sold vaccine waivers, helping workers dodge a state vaccine mandate.

The Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery suspended Anna Elperin’s osteopathic physician's license Wednesday pending further legal action.

Elperin’s license was previously restricted in December after the board accused Elperin of writing vaccine exemptions without medical justification. Under that restriction, Elperin wasn't allowed to write new COVID-19 vaccine waivers.

The complete suspension is based on new charges against Elperin, claiming she signed vaccine exemptions without charting or specifying a medical condition to justify them. The charges also accuse Elperin of failing to complete the required evaluation and record keeping for an insulin-dependent diabetic patient with high blood pressure. The board also claims Elperin didn’t comply with opioid prescribing regulations for high-risk chronic pain patients.

Elperin has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the new charges. The charges filed against Elperin in December are currently being contested, according to the board.

Elperin cannot practice in Washington until the new charges are resolved.

The disciplinary action against Elperin follows a November KING 5 investigation, which revealed she repeatedly signed and sold COVID vaccine and mask exemptions to residents across Washington state, in some cases with no questions asked.

Elperin issued mask and vaccine exemptions to four undercover KING 5 journalists throughout the fall, without asking if they had a qualifying medical condition that precludes them from getting the vaccine, in exchange for a cash fee.