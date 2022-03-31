Caldwell Police Chief retires amid FBI investigation into officers

Chief Frank Wyant is stepping down, weeks after city officials confirmed that Caldwell Police officers were under investigation by the FBI.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant is stepping down, weeks after city officials confirmed that police officers in the department were under investigation by the FBI.

Wyant is not among those who are targets of the FBI investigation, the city said. KTVB sources, including a high-ranking law enforcement official who asked not to be named publicly, said part of the investigation centers on misconduct by current and former members of Caldwell Police's Street Crimes Unit.

One woman who was interviewed by the FBI, who also asked to remain anonymous, told KTVB that a Caldwell Police officer had sex with her in exchange for not arresting her on drug crimes. Another officer is facing a federal misdemeanor for hitting a man while on duty. Two sources with knowledge of the investigation - a current Caldwell Police officer and a high-ranking law enforcement official - tell KTVB this charge is related to that FBI investigation.

The City of Caldwell did not expressly tie Wyant's retirement to the investigation in a Thursday press release. His last day on the job will be May 31.

Wyant was appointed chief in 2015 following the retirement of former chief Chris Allgood. Over his three-decade career with Caldwell Police, he worked in patrol, as a school resource officer, and on the SWAT team, and launched the department's first K-9 program.

"In Chief Wyant’s time as Police Chief, Caldwell’s crime rate has decreased significantly even with the population continually rising. Community policing has been at a high level, positive social media support has risen, the department continues to gain community support and acknowledgment, and the clearance rate has been maintained at a high level," the city wrote in a press release. "Additionally, the department has more equipment than ever, and has expanded the size of the department itself and its personnel. Chief Wyant has also rebranded much of the department, gotten additional benefits for his officers, and has increased community and school interaction."

Wyant has been out of the office for several weeks. City officials declined to say whether Wyant has been on administrative leave, and it is unclear whether he will return to work at the department ahead of his official retirement date.

Officials and the police department have not said whether Wyant's resignation is effective immediately, or who will take over as police chief.

Lt. Dave Wright said last week that he is serving in a chief-like role, including taking on some of the chief’s responsibilities, such as answering questions from the media and public.

"Caldwell wishes Chief Wyant and his family the very best in their future endeavors," the city wrote.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

