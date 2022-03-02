Apartment fire on North Maple Street leaves one man injured

North Maple Street is currently blocked off. The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An apartment fire at 3007 N. Maple St. in Spokane left one man injured. He is currently being treated at the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The fire occurred on the first floor of the apartment building. The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) are assessing the damage, including shattered windows and a significantly charred second floor.

According to SFD, the fire started when someone was trying to cook macaroni and cheese after coming home with groceries. The groceries were left too close to the stove and caught fire when it was turned on.

The fire department also mentioned that other families in the building may be able to stay at the apartment tonight. The family living upstairs will have to stay out of the building, as that portion received substantial damage.

