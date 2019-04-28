SPOKANE, Wash. — Note: The above video is from KING in Seattle about a crane collapse Saturday that killed four people.

On Saturday, a crane collapsed in Seattle, killing four people and injuring three others.

The tragedy has raised a lot of questions about the safety of cranes and how often these types of incidents happen, how many people have died in this way, has this ever happened in Spokane, and so on.

Seattle has a high number of cranes

Seattle is one of the nation’s leaders in the number of cranes that operate in the city.

According to the Associated Press, Seattle topped the charts for number of cranes in the United States in 2018 with 65.

An article by the Seattle Times cites a count by Rider Levett Bucknall, an international construction firm that counts the number of cranes in major cities across the world. Seattle had 58 cranes at one point in 2016, according to the Seattle Times.

KREM has reached out to Rider Levett Bucknall’s United States’ office to ask for current numbers.

While it may have a high number of cranes, deaths stemming from crane-related incidents seem rare. According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration data from 2009-2017, no deaths from crane incidents were reported in Seattle.

Cranes in Spokane

According to data from 2009-2017 from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, there has not been a death in Spokane caused by an incident involving a crane.

KREM also attempted to find any mention of a death in Spokane involving a crane and could not find any.

According to KREM Reporter Shayna Waltower, there are three cranes currently visible in the downtown Spokane area. There is also a crane in the downtown Coeur d’Alene area.

A crane in downtown Coeur d'Alene

Zach Wolford

Common causes of crane-related deaths

Research on the causes of crane-related deaths is somewhat uncommon, with the most recent studies appearing to have come in 2009 and 2015.

According to a November 2009 report by the Center for Construction Training and Research, 632 crane-related deaths happened between 1992 and 2006. The main cause of death in these incidents were electrocution, which came in at 25 percent.

The next leading cause was being struck by a crane load, which accounted for 21 percent of deaths. Being struck by a crane or parts of a crane was the third-leading cause at 20 percent, and crane collapses was only the fourth-most common at 14 percent, according to the CCTR study. Falling resulted in 9 percent of deaths.

A 2015 report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 220 crane-related deaths occurred between 2011 and 2015. Over half of these came when a worker was struck by an object or equipment, and 60 of these deaths came when an object fell from a crane, according to the report.

Transportation incidents and falls from a crane both made up 14 percent of these deaths, according to the report.

As for where these deaths occur, Texas had the most from 2011 to 2015, with 40, according to the BLS. The next four highest states — Illinois, Florida, California and Pennsylvania — had 43 combined in that same time period.

The BLS lists no deaths caused by cranes in Washington from 2011-2015.

The deadliest crane incident in world history was a collapse in the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca, which killed 111 in 2015, according to the Associated Press. The deadliest American crane incident was also a collapse, with six dying and 24 people sustaining injuries when crane in New York collapsed in 2008, according to the CCRT.

The incident in Seattle on Saturday was also a collapse.

