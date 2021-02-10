Interview with Jake and Jamie Hyland to air on KREM 2 Tuesday

Whitney Ward sat down with Cold Springs wildfire victims, Jake and Jamie Hyland, to discuss the events of last year.

OKANOGAN, Wash. — For the first time Jake and Jamie Hyland share their experience trying to escape a wildfire in 2020 with KREM 2’s Whitney Ward. KREM 2 will air the interview Tuesday at 6 (add space between “6” and “p”) p.m.

Jake and Jamie Hyland both suffered massive burns on much of their bodies after the flames overtook them while they tried to run away from the Cold Springs wildfire (change reference here) in Okanogan County last Labor Day weekend (change to Labor Day 2020 since we just had Labor Day so technically that’s the last holiday weekend not 2020). They are still recovering a year later from being horribly burned. The young couple lost their 1-year-old son and their unborn baby while trying to escape.