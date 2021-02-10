Interview with Jake and Jamie Hyland to air on KREM 2 Tuesday

OKANOGAN, Wash. — For the first time Jake and Jamie Hyland share their experience trying to escape a wildfire in 2020 with KREM 2’s Whitney Ward. KREM 2 will air the interview Tuesday at 6 (add space between “6” and “p”) p.m.
Jake and Jamie Hyland both suffered massive burns on much of their bodies after the flames overtook them while they tried to run away from the Cold Springs wildfire (change reference here) in Okanogan County last Labor Day weekend (change to Labor Day 2020 since we just had Labor Day so technically that’s the last holiday weekend not 2020). They are still recovering a year later from being horribly burned. The young couple lost their 1-year-old son and their unborn baby while trying to escape.
"When the fire first came, I'm looking at it, it's like right there. And it was like I thought we were gonna make it to the river. I didn't think everything was gonna end like this," said Jamie Hyland. "When it touched me like when that when that moment happened, I mean it just, it's like, time stood still the screaming like the world is on fire," Jake Hyland said.