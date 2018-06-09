SPOKANE, Wash. — Parents around the country and right here in the Inland Northwest are scrambling to get EpiPens to send to school with their kids and they are having a very tough time finding them.

There’s a national shortage of EpiPens. Here are things you can do if you’re having trouble getting a new one.



Go to https://t.co/5ZjxF22M9I or call 800-796-9526 to find other pharmacies.

... pic.twitter.com/PsioFbqAQF — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) September 5, 2018

Parents have described the struggle to find the emergency allergy medication online. One woman wrote on the KREM 2 Facebook page that her son really needed a new EpiPen.

"We searched and searched and finally found (an EpiPen). The Bi Mart in Cheney had one. Every other pharmacy did not have them. Imagine if we were unable to locate one he would not be in school," wrote the mother.

This is the reality of many parents throughout the country who have kids with severe allergies. Many schools require students to have the live-saving drug. Local parents describe calling pharmacy after pharmacy only to find out their all out of EpiPens. Some parents had to travel miles to get their hands on an EpiPen.

According to the FDA, there is a shortage of EpiPens due to a manufacturing issue. They reported this back in May, but the shortage is really being felt now as school begins.

To help alleviate this the FDA has extended the expiration date for EpiPens by 4 months.

So EpiPens that expire between April and December of 2018 can now be used longer. The expiration date changes do not apply to EpiPen Junior.

The FDA has also approved the use of a generic version. The company that makes EpiPen says they hope to have solved their manufacturing issues and upped the supply by October.

© 2018 KREM