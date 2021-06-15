Idaho residents can now call to get free at home COVID-19 tests

Test are now available by calling Idaho's 2-1-1 line. This is part of an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in Idaho.

IDAHO, USA — Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can now call 2-1-1 to schedule a free, at-home test through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The state has partnered with VAULT Medical to provide COVID-19 PCR testing on saliva for people. VAULT tests can be used whether a person has symptoms or known exposure to someone with COVID-19

The test involves collecting saliva and mailing it to a laboratory that analyzes the sample. Saliva collection can be done in the convenience of a person’s home with the of a trained Medical observer over a virtual Zoom visit.

No personal information needs to be given just the residence names and address so the test can be mailed to them.

This is a part of the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Idaho communities. Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country with only 38.6% of the state having received a least one dose of the vaccine.

“Reliable and widely available testing is a critical part of our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, said Elke Shaw Tulloch, administrator of the Division of Public Health. “Combined with efforts to increase vaccinations, this important initiative can help to get us back to our usual way of living.”