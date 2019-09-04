BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is ranked as the top state in the nation that is most dependent on the gun industry, according to a report from the personal-finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared all 50 states and across three key dimensions: firearms industry, gun prevalence, and gun politics.

They evaluated those dimensions using 17 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “most gun-industry-dependent” state. Idaho ranked first in four of the metrics.

Then each state’s weighted average across all metrics was used to calculate its overall score and ranking.

Here are some of the Idaho numbers:

Idaho's Dependence on the Gun Industry (1=Most Dependent; 25=Average)

1st – Firearms-Industry Jobs per Capita

1st – Total Firearms-Industry Output per Capita

1st – NICS Background Checks per Capita

1st – Gun-Control Contributions to Congressional Members per Capita

3rd – Gun Ownership Rate

4th – Total Taxes Paid by Firearms Industry per Capita

5th – Gun-Rights Contributions to Congressional Members per Capita

30th – Avg. Firearms-Industry Wages & Benefits

Here are the top 10 States Most Dependent on the Gun Industry in 2019.



Idaho Alaska South Dakota Wyoming Arkansas North Dakota Kentucky Oklahoma Montana Tennessee

