‘People would rather go sit down’: Washington restaurants wait as Idaho advances to Stage 3 of reopening

Eastern Washington remains in Phase 1 of coronavirus protocols, limiting businesses to outdoor dining and takeout orders.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Idaho moving into Stage 3 is another step in the state's coronavirus plan.

Governor Brad Little has said this isn’t a signal to let up on collective efforts, but there is one glaring difference in the new phase.

Little announced gatherings can officially increase by five times the previous limit. That raises the size cap from 10 to 50 people allowed inside of an indoor setting.

“Virus activity and its impact have been trending downwards in Idaho throughout the months of December and January,” said Little in his press conference on Tuesday.

While Idaho continues to move forward, restaurants in Eastern Washington are patiently waiting for a chance to expand their services.

“It’s just sad to me that we can’t function like we used to,” explained Rhonda Entner, owner of Hay J’s Bistro.

Liberty lake is less than 10 minutes away from the state border.

They currently remain in Phase 1 - meaning tight restrictions on how indoor dining operates. Restaurants like Hay J’s have adapted with outdoor seating during the hiatus.

“With Idaho being right next door, they’ve opened, and of course like I said before, people would rather go sit down and enjoy themselves than to get to-go food or takeaway food.”

Rhonda Entner has run her business for 15 years.

She’s been able to stay afloat during all of the changing scenarios but remains hopeful for a move forward in the region.

Last week, they were able to open their dining room at 25 percent capacity with new ventilation measures.

“We just wanted to take care of our employees,” she said.