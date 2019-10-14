BOISE, Idaho — Members from all five of Idaho's tribal nationals and the Indigenous Idaho Alliance gathered at the Idaho State Capitol Monday as Idaho Governor Brad Little read a proclamation declaring every second Monday in October as "Indigenous Peoples Day."

Communities across the nation are transitioning from calling this holiday as Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day. It's a trend to move away from honoring Christopher Columbus.

KTVB asked viewers to share their thoughts on the holiday its name and which holiday they chose to celebrate.

In all, around 10 states observe some version of Indigenous Peoples Day in October, along with more than 100 U.S. cities. Washington, D.C., is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day this year under a temporary measure. The federal Columbus Day holiday remains in place.

