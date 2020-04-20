BOISE, Idaho — Time is winding on this year's Idaho Gives which continues to break records in giving.

Organizers say that as of Tuesday more than 12,520 donors have participated in Idaho Gives this year, up from 12,336 in 2019.

“We know that Idahoans are incredibly generous but we are absolutely stunned and amazed by the overwhelming generosity we’ve seen so far,” said Amy Little, CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

The original donor goal for the campaign this year was 12,500, but with 1.2 million adults in Idaho, organizers say there’s still opportunity for more.

According to Little, Idaho Gives is nearing $11 million raised for Idaho Nonprofits since the program began in 2013. Once the total reaches $2,725,011.

Organizers say they are excited to see if funds raised can top over $3 million by the end of the campaign. Little says there’s even a bonus $500 prize for the organization whose donation pushes the total over that incredible milestone.

Organizers wish to thank all the donors who have given so much and too so many. If you have not yet made your donation, there’s still time, though the campaign will close officially at midnight on May 7th.

Idaho's biggest day of giving was expanded to two weeks this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, more 11,800 donors raised more than $2 million for 589 Idaho nonprofits during Idaho Gives.

Idaho Gives began at midnight MDT on April 23 and continues for two full weeks, ending on May 7th.

Donations are being accepted online at IdahoGives.org or by phone at 1-877-ID-Gives, M-F, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the two weeks.

Donors, supporters and nonprofits are encouraged to post photos and talk about their favorite causes across social media using the hashtag #IdahoGives.

A variety of community partners help fund the Idaho Gives award pool. These prizes will be given to nonprofits throughout the day and give donors an opportunity for their donations to have an even greater impact.

If you're not sure which nonprofit to donate to, you can read information about all of the groups online.

There is a minimum donation of $10 but there is no maximum.

