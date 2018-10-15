BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor C. L. “Butch” Otter announced Monday that he has requested and received the resignation of Blake Fischer as an Idaho Department of Fish and Game Commissioner, according to the Governor’s office.

Fisher has faced criticism for graphic photos taken during an African hunting trip he participated in last month.

“I recently made some poor judgments that resulted in sharing photos of a hunt in which I did not display an appropriate level of sportsmanship and respect for the animals I harvested,” Fisher’s resignation letter read.

“I have high expectations and standards for every appointee in state government,” said Governor Otter. “Every member of my administration is expected to exercise good judgment. Commissioner Fischer did not. Accordingly, I have accepted his resignation from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.”

As stated in Idaho Code section 36-102, Commissioners serve at “the pleasure of the governor and are subject to removal by him.” Fischer’s resignation letter was submitted via e-mail to Otter late this afternoon. The Governor accepted his resignation upon receipt, Otter’s office reported.

Fischer was originally appointed to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission in July of 2014 and was reappointed in June of 2018.

Fisher’s resignation is effective immediately and the search for his replacement begins immediately.

