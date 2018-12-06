Idaho is the fifth worst state in the country for working fathers, according to a new study.

Personal finance website WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. across 20 key indicators, including child-care costs, unemployment rates for young dads, percentage of men in good health and average length of a working day for men.

Each state was also sub-ranked in the quality of the economic and social well-being of working dads, work-life balance for men, quality of child care and overall health of men.

Idaho was ranked last in the nation in the child care category, which measures things like day care costs, pediatricians per capita and quality of the state school system.

Washington ranked much higher than its neighbor. The Evergreen State ranked 19th in the nation for working dads.

Washington got its worst score also in child care, ranking 30th in the country. But the state came in 11th in percentage of men in good or better health.

Source: WalletHub

© 2018 KREM